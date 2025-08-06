Digital ads take over as India's ad market hits ₹1tn

Digital ad spending jumped 9-11% this year, while TV and print barely budged. With more people streaming on OTT platforms and ditching cable, TV lost ground—DTH alone shed over 10 million subscribers since 2020. Print readership also dropped, so brands are putting their money where young audiences actually are: online.

E-commerce companies lead the charge

Big spenders like FMCG brands now put over half their budgets into digital ads—almost double what they did in FY20.

The auto sector is catching up too, and e-commerce companies lead the way with about 60% of their ad money going to things like influencer campaigns and targeted online ads.

If you're seeing more sponsored posts and creative brand collabs in your feed lately, this is why!