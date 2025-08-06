Sundaram Finance posts strong Q1 numbers despite tough market

The company's standalone profit after tax soared 39%, thanks to more money managed overall (AUM grew 17% to ₹53,278 crore). Loan disbursements also ticked up by 6%, showing steady demand.

Managing Director upbeat about rural demand picking up soon

Not everything was smooth: the share of stressed loans (gross Stage 3 assets) crept up from 1.56% to 1.9%.

Still, Managing Director Rajiv Lochan is upbeat about rural demand picking up soon with better monsoons and government spending.

He says keeping asset quality strong will be their focus next quarter.