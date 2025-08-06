Next Article
Sundaram Finance posts strong Q1 numbers despite tough market
Sundaram Finance just posted a 9.28% rise in net profit for the first quarter of FY26, reaching ₹475 crore.
Even with slow sales and tough market vibes, revenue shot up by 20% to ₹2,349 crore—solid numbers for a challenging season.
Standalone profit after tax soars 39%
The company's standalone profit after tax soared 39%, thanks to more money managed overall (AUM grew 17% to ₹53,278 crore).
Loan disbursements also ticked up by 6%, showing steady demand.
Managing Director upbeat about rural demand picking up soon
Not everything was smooth: the share of stressed loans (gross Stage 3 assets) crept up from 1.56% to 1.9%.
Still, Managing Director Rajiv Lochan is upbeat about rural demand picking up soon with better monsoons and government spending.
He says keeping asset quality strong will be their focus next quarter.