JSW Steel, JFE Steel invest ₹5,845cr in electrical steel production
JSW Steel and Japan's JFE Steel are teaming up with a massive ₹5,845 crore investment to ramp up production of grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES) in Karnataka and Maharashtra.
The big idea? Fuel India's appetite for cleaner energy, electric vehicles, and better digital infrastructure with homegrown steel.
Capacity upgrades and future plans
With these upgrades, the plants will increase capacity to 350,000 tons a year by 2028.
It's not just about size: this move helps cut reliance on imports and fits right into India's push for self-reliance.
JSW Steel is also planning to invest even more over the next few years to boost total capacity nationwide.
If you care about green tech or "Make in India," this is one story worth knowing.