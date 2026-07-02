Digital Edge invests ₹1,000cr in Palava 270MW data center campus
Business
Digital Edge (India), backed by the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, is investing ₹1,000 crore to acquire land for a massive 270-megawatt data center campus in Palava, near Mumbai.
They have just picked up over 30 acres from Lodha Developers for this project, aiming to keep up with India's growing need for cloud services and AI power.
Phased campus to meet enterprise demand
The new campus will be built in phases as demand grows from global tech giants and big digital businesses.
Digital Edge already has a packed data center in Navi Mumbai, showing just how hot the market is right now.
With its strong internet links and huge enterprise demand, Mumbai stays at the top as India's go-to spot for digital infrastructure.