Digital gold is shining bright: What the numbers show

Gold gave over 60% returns in 2025

UPI payments for digital gold soared from ₹8 billion in January 2025 to ₹21 billion in December 2025 (about ₹800 crore to ₹2,100 crore) over 2025 (January-December), showing how fast it's catching on.

Besides being super accessible, digital gold lets you invest bit by bit, skip storage worries, and even ride out economic ups and downs. Gold gave over 60% returns in 2025!

As bullion prices climb and jewelry buying drops, more people are choosing digital gold for flexible wealth-building.