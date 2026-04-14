Digital twins become essential for India's infrastructure planning and maintenance

Andhra Pradesh, Nagpur use digital twins

Digital twins are already solving real problems. In Andhra Pradesh, the Pinnapuram Integrated Renewable Energy Project used Bentley's tools to make sure their plans were solid from the ground up.

Over in Nagpur, Orange City Water used a digital twin to manage water for more than 3 million people, making things way more efficient.

As Kamalakannan Thiruvadi puts it, focusing on tech like this is key for India's "digital-first" approach in areas like transport and water management.