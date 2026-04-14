Digital twins become essential for India's infrastructure planning and maintenance
India's big push to build new infrastructure is making digital twin technology a hot topic.
These are basically real-time virtual copies of physical projects, and they help governments keep everything running smoothly, from planning to maintenance.
With digital twins connecting tons of data and staying synced with real-world assets, they're quickly becoming must-haves for getting complex projects done right.
Andhra Pradesh, Nagpur use digital twins
Digital twins are already solving real problems. In Andhra Pradesh, the Pinnapuram Integrated Renewable Energy Project used Bentley's tools to make sure their plans were solid from the ground up.
Over in Nagpur, Orange City Water used a digital twin to manage water for more than 3 million people, making things way more efficient.
As Kamalakannan Thiruvadi puts it, focusing on tech like this is key for India's "digital-first" approach in areas like transport and water management.