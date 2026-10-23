DIIs bought over ₹10,900cr while FIIs pulled out almost ₹2,700cr
Business
This week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out almost ₹2,700 crore from Indian equities, just as domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stepped in and bought over ₹10,900 crore.
The two groups clearly aren't seeing eye-to-eye on where the market's headed right now.
BSE loses over ₹20L cr value
The FII sell-off lined up with a sharp market drop: Nifty fell more than 2%, while mid-cap and small-cap stocks took even bigger hits.
Over ₹20 lakh crore in value vanished from BSE-listed companies.
Only six Nifty stocks managed to stay positive; meanwhile, DIIs saw some buying.