DIIs buy ₹3,201.19 cr, markets fall as private banks slide
Business
Monday was a rough day for the stock market: FIIs pulled out ₹1,148.64 crore, while DIIs stepped in and bought shares worth ₹3,201.19 crore.
Even with that support from domestic investors, the markets ended lower, mainly because private banks had a tough session.
Sensex down 876, Nifty down 257
Sensex dropped 876 points to finish at 73,853, and Nifty slipped 257 points to close at 22,889.
Public sector banks were the rare bright spot (up 2%), but private bank stocks slid by 1%.
On the stock front: PC Jeweller jumped 11%, Urban Company sank by 10%, and Yes Bank kept falling, down another 4% on Monday.
Overall vibe? Most sectors ended in the red.