DIIs surpass FPIs in Indian stock holdings, 18.9% vs 14.7%

FPIs record ₹14,207 cr outflow

Last week, FPIs sold off ₹14,207 crore worth of shares, with the largest single-day net outflow through stock exchanges happening on Monday, May 4.

Experts say this is mainly because the rupee has weakened and company earnings haven't grown as fast as expected.

While money is flowing into other markets like South Korea and Taiwan thanks to their booming tech sectors, some FPIs are still picking Indian power and construction stocks, especially among mid- and small-cap companies with high growth potential.