DIIs surpass FPIs in Indian stock holdings, 18.9% vs 14.7%
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) now hold just 14.7% of Indian stocks, their lowest level since 2012, and way down from nearly 20% a decade ago.
Meanwhile, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have boosted their share to 18.9%, surpassing FPIs for the first time since December 2024, and steadily widening the gap.
This shift signals a big change in who is driving India's stock market.
FPIs record ₹14,207 cr outflow
Last week, FPIs sold off ₹14,207 crore worth of shares, with the largest single-day net outflow through stock exchanges happening on Monday, May 4.
Experts say this is mainly because the rupee has weakened and company earnings haven't grown as fast as expected.
While money is flowing into other markets like South Korea and Taiwan thanks to their booming tech sectors, some FPIs are still picking Indian power and construction stocks, especially among mid- and small-cap companies with high growth potential.