Dil Foods raises $7.5 million led by Bikaji Foods family office
Dil Foods, a Bengaluru startup helping restaurants up their delivery game, just raised $7.5 million, led by the Bikaji Foods family office, with backing from Alteria Capital, V3 Ventures, and MJV Ventures.
Founded in 2022 by Arpita Aditi, Dil Foods runs 10 regional food brands across six cities and teams up with over 300 local restaurants to make their delivery smoother using tech and standard processes.
Dil Foods targets 600 locations by FY28
With this fresh funding, Dil Foods plans to expand into smaller cities (tier II and III), strengthen its supply chain, and add more cuisines.
They're aiming for 600 locations by FY28 and hope to hit ₹500 crore in annualized revenue.
V3 Ventures's Arjun Vaidya called out their "30X scale they've achieved since then" and strong capital discipline.
While India's food delivery scene is heating up again thanks to Zomato and Swiggy bouncing back, Dil Foods will still have to compete with big players like Rebel Foods and EatClub.