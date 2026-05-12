Dil Foods raises $7.5 million led by Bikaji Foods family office

Dil Foods targets 600 locations by FY28

With this fresh funding, Dil Foods plans to expand into smaller cities (tier II and III), strengthen its supply chain, and add more cuisines.

They're aiming for 600 locations by FY28 and hope to hit ₹500 crore in annualized revenue.

V3 Ventures's Arjun Vaidya called out their "30X scale they've achieved since then" and strong capital discipline.

While India's food delivery scene is heating up again thanks to Zomato and Swiggy bouncing back, Dil Foods will still have to compete with big players like Rebel Foods and EatClub.