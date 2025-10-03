India, China to soon resume direct flights after 5-year suspension
What's the story
India and China are set to resume direct flight services later this month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced. The decision comes after a suspension since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and tensions along the eastern Ladakh border. The MEA said that direct air services connecting designated points in both countries can resume by late October.
Airline response
IndiGo to operate daily non-stop flights from October 26
IndiGo, India's largest budget airline, has announced its plan to resume direct flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from October 26. The airline will operate daily non-stop services on this route. Subject to regulatory approvals, IndiGo also plans to start direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou in the near future.
Diplomatic efforts
Resumption of flights to help normalize bilateral ties
The resumption of direct flights is seen as a major step toward normalizing India-China ties. Earlier this year, civil aviation authorities from both countries held technical-level talks on the matter and revising the air services agreement. The MEA said that the resumption would "further facilitate people-to-people contact" between India and China, contributing to "gradual normalization of bilateral exchanges."
Impact
Passenger traffic between India, China
The lack of direct air connectivity and strict visa restrictions had led to a loss of potential passenger loads for airlines from both countries. This gap was filled by carriers from other Southeast Asian nations. The resumption of direct flights is expected to change this trend, with India-China passenger traffic currently relying on connecting hubs in South/Southeast Asia being less than half of 2019 levels.