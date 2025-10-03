India, China to soon resume direct flights after 5-year suspension

India and China are set to resume direct flight services later this month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced. The decision comes after a suspension since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and tensions along the eastern Ladakh border. The MEA said that direct air services connecting designated points in both countries can resume by late October.

Airline response IndiGo to operate daily non-stop flights from October 26 IndiGo, India's largest budget airline, has announced its plan to resume direct flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from October 26. The airline will operate daily non-stop services on this route. Subject to regulatory approvals, IndiGo also plans to start direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou in the near future.

Diplomatic efforts Resumption of flights to help normalize bilateral ties The resumption of direct flights is seen as a major step toward normalizing India-China ties. Earlier this year, civil aviation authorities from both countries held technical-level talks on the matter and revising the air services agreement. The MEA said that the resumption would "further facilitate people-to-people contact" between India and China, contributing to "gradual normalization of bilateral exchanges."