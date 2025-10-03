6 Indian companies want to set up nuclear reactors
Six big Indian companies—including Reliance Industries, Adani Power, Tata Power, JSW Energy, Jindal Steel and Power, and Hindalco Industries—just told the government they're interested in setting up small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs).
They've pitched 16 possible sites across states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.
This is all part of a push to bring cleaner energy to India's industries.
What's the plan?
The Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) will still own and run these reactors, but the companies can use the electricity they generate.
Each bidder could get two 220 MW reactors for their industrial needs—and they'll cover all costs from building to decommissioning.
These SMRs are designed with strong safety features and are meant to help India cut carbon emissions by replacing captive thermal plants.