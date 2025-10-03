Next Article
Krishival Foods to raise funds as investors see 1,017% return
Krishival Foods is set to raise money through public and rights issues, debt, and preferential allotments—recently approved by its board.
This move aims to keep up the company's impressive momentum, with investors seeing a massive 1,017% return over the last five years.
A special committee will handle how the funds are raised.
Stock has gained 78% in 3 years
The company's stock has climbed from ₹49 in March 2022 to ₹469.30 now (October 2025), pushing its market cap past ₹1,000 crore.
Krishival deals in dry fruits and nuts, and with festival season here plus recent GST cuts on these products (since September 22, 2025), they're expecting demand—and potentially further growth—to keep increasing.