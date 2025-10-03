UK: Sellafield nuclear site workers to strike for 9 days
Starting Saturday, October 4, 2025, construction workers at the Sellafield nuclear site in Cumbria are striking for nine days.
They're protesting lower pay compared to similar jobs at other nuclear plants.
The walkout includes electricians, welders, riggers, and more—all represented by the Unite union.
Unite's stance and expectations
Unite says Sellafield's work is uniquely risky and skilled, arguing that fairer pay is necessary.
General secretary Sharon Graham called this "the most significant industrial action" at the site in recent years.
Picket lines are expected at all main gates (but not off-site offices), and from October 14, workers will also refuse overtime.
What does Sellafield Ltd say?
Sellafield Ltd says it doesn't directly employ these workers but promises safety and security won't slip.
Expect some traffic changes near the site—Cumbria Police are on it—and visitors should be extra careful getting around during the strike.