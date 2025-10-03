RBI proposes new rules for foreign currency loans Business Oct 03, 2025

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just dropped draft rules that could let Indian companies borrow up to $1 billion—or 300% of their net worth—in foreign currency, all at market-driven rates.

The idea is to tie borrowing limits more closely to a company's financial health and open up the pool of who can borrow and lend.

If you have thoughts, RBI is taking feedback until October 24.