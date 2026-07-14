Disability inclusion could unlock $150 billion market in India
Business
India's disability market has the potential to reach $150 billion (about 4% of the country's GDP) if inclusion is treated as an economic opportunity, says a new Deloitte India and EnAble India report.
The study highlights big chances for growth in healthcare, education, assistive tech, and digital platforms by meeting the needs of 100 million persons with disabilities (PwDs).
Only 36% of PwDs employed
Right now, only 36% of PwDs are working, and fewer than one-quarter of workplaces are accessible.
Most PwDs live in rural areas where access to skills training and healthcare is low.
Globally, leaving people with disabilities out can shrink GDP by up to 7%.
The report urges leaders to see inclusion as smart economics (not just charity) to unlock this untapped potential.