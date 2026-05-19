Disclosures show up to $750 million Trump trades as TrumpRx launches
Early 2026 financial disclosures reveal that trades worth up to $750 million were made for Donald Trump, including a $680,000 investment in Eli Lilly.
These moves happened just as new federal policies will expand access to Eli Lilly's weight-loss drugs and the Trump administration launched TrumpRx, a platform offering affordable medicines featuring their products.
Trump Organization denies stock selection involvement
The Trump Organization insists Trump isn't involved in picking stocks; independent firms make all decisions.
"Trump's 'investment holdings are maintained exclusively through fully discretionary accounts independently managed by third-party financial institutions with sole and exclusive authority over all investment decisions," their spokesperson said.
Other big names like Apple, Boeing, and NVIDIA also showed up in Trump's portfolio, raising questions about his growing wealth while many Americans face tough economic times.