Disney cuts a couple hundred tech and HR roles
Business
Disney is letting go of a couple of hundred employees in its tech and human resources teams as part of CEO Josh D'Amaro's push to make the company run more smoothly and cut costs.
This follows a round of 1,000 job cuts earlier this year, showing Disney's ongoing effort to adapt behind the scenes.
Layoffs tied to automation and AI
The latest layoffs are tied to Disney's shift toward automation and using more AI, which has made some roles less necessary.
Similar cuts have already hit Pixar, National Geographic, and ESPN recently.
In a recent memo, Disney leaders said there would be "hard choices" about "staffing investments" and that the division would become "a much smaller organization," with "automating certain workflows by leveraging the latest technologies."