Disney cuts annual JioStar India losses 22% to $158 million
Disney managed to cut its annual losses from JioStar India by 22%, bringing it down to $158 million for the year ending October 2026, better than last year's $202 million hit.
Still, the latest quarter wasn't all smooth sailing, with losses ticking up slightly to $22 million compared to $16 million in the same period last year.
JioStar revenue up 10.1% to ₹6,806cr
JioStar is a joint venture where Reliance owns 56% and Disney holds 37%. This team-up runs several TV channels and the JioHotstar streaming platform.
Revenue from operations increased 10.1% this quarter, reaching ₹6,806 crore, but profits took a dip as operating margins slid to 22.1%.
The company came together in late 2024 after the merger of Viacom18 into Star India.