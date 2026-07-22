From Pixar to National Geographic, Disney axes hundreds of jobs
What's the story
The Walt Disney Company has announced a major round of layoffs, impacting several hundred employees across various divisions. The move comes as part of the company's ongoing restructuring process. Notably, the biggest job cuts are expected in Pixar and National Geographic, two divisions that have been hit hard by the last wave of layoffs.
Affected units
National Geographic faces significant cuts
Employees at Disney Entertainment Television (DET), Disney Studios, and other business units have been informed about the impending layoffs.
Nearly 100 jobs are being cut at DET, with National Geographic bearing the brunt of these cuts.
The layoffs span across employees working at the National Geographic cable channel as well as those in editorial teams and operations.
Additional impacts
ABC News and other divisions also affected
Apart from National Geographic, around 12 employees at ABC News are also facing job cuts.
Some workers in other Disney Entertainment Television divisions are affected by this layoff round.
The cuts come after a similar wave of layoffs at National Geographic in 2024 when about 60 employees, or roughly 13% of its workforce, were let go.
Pixar layoffs
Pixar cuts jobs across production and operations teams
Pixar is also cutting jobs across its production and operations teams.
The layoffs are expected to be in the high single-digit percentage of Pixar's 1,100 employees, which means around or less than 100 workers could lose their jobs.
This is the second major round of layoffs at Pixar in recent years. In May 2024, about 175 jobs were cut after a shift away from making shows for streaming services.
ESPN layoffs
ESPN laying off employees as part of acquisition deal
Disney's sports division, ESPN, is laying off employees as part of a deal to acquire NFL Network assets.
Most of the job cuts are behind-the-scenes employees connected to the NFL Network acquisition.
Some well-known on-air personalities are also leaving, including longtime SportsCenter anchor Karl Ravech and NFL analyst Ryan Clark.
Restructuring process
Ongoing restructuring under 'One Disney' framework
The layoffs are part of Disney's ongoing restructuring under CEO Josh D'Amaro. The company is reorganizing its businesses under a new "One Disney" structure.
This is the third round of layoffs at Disney this year, with the company continuing to reduce jobs as part of its restructuring plans.
Despite these changes, Disney remains one of the world's largest entertainment employers with some 231,000 employees globally.