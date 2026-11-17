Looking ahead, Disney expects to see double-digit EPS growth in fiscal 2027.

In a quarterly shareholder letter, CEO Josh D'Amaro and CFO Hugh Johnston reiterated the company's commitment to its three core pillars: investing in intellectual property (IP) and creativity; leveraging technology for storytelling and returns; and implementing the One Disney model.

They emphasized, "Creativity and the pursuit of creative excellence will always be at the core of our company."