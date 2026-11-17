Walt Disney Company's Q4 revenue up 16% to $25.9B
What's the story
The Walt Disney Company has reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter, with all three of its main divisions, Entertainment, Experiences, and Sports, recording double-digit year-on-year growth. The company's revenues increased by 16% to $25.9 billion during the quarter, while segment operating income surged by an impressive 43% to $5 billion. Adjusted earnings per share also rose to $1.77.
Strategic vision
Disney's fiscal 2027 outlook
Looking ahead, Disney expects to see double-digit EPS growth in fiscal 2027.
In a quarterly shareholder letter, CEO Josh D'Amaro and CFO Hugh Johnston reiterated the company's commitment to its three core pillars: investing in intellectual property (IP) and creativity; leveraging technology for storytelling and returns; and implementing the One Disney model.
They emphasized, "Creativity and the pursuit of creative excellence will always be at the core of our company."
Division performance
Breakdown of the Experiences and Entertainment divisions
Disney's Entertainment division generated revenues of $11.9 billion and an operating income of $1.3 billion, fueled by the continued success of streaming platforms Disney+ and Hulu, as well as the box office performance of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
The Experiences segment brought in revenues of $10.1 billion and an operating income of $2.25 billion, on the back of increased domestic park attendance and international growth.
Sports segment
Sports division performance and reporting changes
The Sports division generated revenues of $4.6 billion and an operating income of $1.4 billion, thanks to strong football viewership and ESPN's role in the overall streaming ecosystem.
Disney also announced a plan to change its earnings reporting to Wall Street, including ending standalone disclosure of streaming operating income.
Despite these changes, the company remains confident about future growth and margin expansion at Disney Entertainment.
Financial strategy
Cost cuts and layoffs to save $3B by FY29
Disney plans to save $3 billion by fiscal year 2029 through cost cuts and some layoffs.
This is part of a plan to fund a massive $26 billion in projected content spending for fiscal 2027.
Johnston said Disney is cutting expenses by up to 20% but still expects strong growth next year, thanks to major releases like Avengers: Doomsday and the Super Bowl on ESPN and ABC.