Disney sues Trump administration over 'ABC' censorship
What's the story
Disney has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and its Chairman Brendan Carr. The suit was filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia by Disney, ABC, and the eight broadcast stations owned by the group. The lawsuit seeks to stop what it calls a "campaign of censorship" waged by the Trump administration against ABC.
Legal action
Carr has threatened to deny renewal of ABC's licenses
The lawsuit also includes a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to halt the FCC proceeding.
In this case, Carr has threatened to deny renewal of broadcast licenses held by ABC stations.
The complaint alleges that the FCC violated the First Amendment by retaliating against Disney's protected expression.
"Again and again, the Administration has attacked ABC's speech—the stories its journalists report and the viewpoints its network programs air," the lawsuit said.
Censorship claims
Seeks to prevent further action in early license review
The lawsuit also notes that the Trump administration has made explicit demands for ABC to be stripped of its broadcast licenses "because of its speech."
It seeks to prevent further action in the early license review ordered by Carr for all eight ABC stations.
Specifically, it wants to stop the FCC from issuing a Hearing Designation Order that would almost guarantee a negative outcome for these stations.
License renewal
Licenses up for renewal between 2028 and 2031
The licenses for ABC stations are due for renewal between 2028 and 2031. However, Carr has ordered the stations to file renewal applications several years in advance.
Despite the legal difficulty of revoking a license mid-term, Disney's lawsuit warns that the FCC could use a hearing "to deny license renewal or immediately revoke the Stations' licenses."
This would force plaintiffs off-air entirely, as per Trump's repeated demands.
DEI concerns
Trump called for ABC to be stripped of broadcast licenses
The FCC claims that ABC's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices may violate anti-discrimination rules.
This claim comes after Trump and the First Lady called on ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel over a joke about Melania Trump.
The lawsuit also highlights an incident where Trump suggested that "the license should be taken away from ABC because your news is so fake."
Show scrutiny
FCC investigation into shows like 'The View,' 'Good Morning America'
The lawsuit also details the FCC's investigation into ABC shows like The View and Good Morning America.
In May 2026, Carr opened a proceeding to determine if The View should be exempt from the equal-time rule as a "bona fide news interview program."
The FCC has been investigating this show since at least February when it aired an interview with Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico.
Information requests
Lawsuit argues no provision of Section 315 permits government demands
The FCC has demanded that the Houston-based KTRK station "produce all internal communications among The View's booking staff, its segment producers, its Executive Producer, and its on-air co-hosts discussing any candidate over a two-year period."
It also asked ABC to disclose political donations of individual employees and co-hosts.
The lawsuit argues that no provision of Section 315 [of the Communications Act] permits such government demands.