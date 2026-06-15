Disney tells engineers to avoid tokenmaxxing on Claude and Cursor Business Jun 15, 2026

Disney is getting serious about how its teams use AI tools like Claude and Cursor.

Andre Rohe, who heads product engineering, told engineers to avoid "tokenmaxxing": basically, using up a ton of AI credits without actually getting useful work done.

The point is to keep things running smoothly and make sure AI really helps out, not just burns resources.