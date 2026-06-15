Disney tells engineers to avoid tokenmaxxing on Claude and Cursor
Business
Disney is getting serious about how its teams use AI tools like Claude and Cursor.
Andre Rohe, who heads product engineering, told engineers to avoid "tokenmaxxing": basically, using up a ton of AI credits without actually getting useful work done.
The point is to keep things running smoothly and make sure AI really helps out, not just burns resources.
Disney launches AI adoption dashboard
To help with this, Disney launched an AI Adoption Dashboard that tracks how much these tools are used and encourages smarter (not just more) usage.
Even though a deal with OpenAI fell through earlier this year, Disney's teams are still experimenting with AI to speed up coding.