Disney to pay $10 million fine for YouTube kids' content mislabeling
Disney has agreed to pay a $10 million penalty after the FTC found it didn't label about 300 YouTube videos—featuring favorites like The Incredibles and Frozen—as "Made for Kids."
This is a big deal because those labels are required to help protect the privacy of children under 13.
The FTC stated that Disney's actions constituted an abuse of parents' trust, as targeted ads were enabled on videos that should have been marked for kids.
Disney will tighten up how it classifies videos
Disney says it's committed to child safety and clarified that this settlement only covers its YouTube content, not other Disney platforms.
As part of the deal, Disney will tighten up how it classifies videos going forward.
The case highlights just how important it is for big brands to follow online privacy rules—especially when kids are involved.
For context, YouTube itself was fined $170 million back in 2019 for similar violations.