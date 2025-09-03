Disney to pay $10 million fine for YouTube kids' content mislabeling Business Sep 03, 2025

Disney has agreed to pay a $10 million penalty after the FTC found it didn't label about 300 YouTube videos—featuring favorites like The Incredibles and Frozen—as "Made for Kids."

This is a big deal because those labels are required to help protect the privacy of children under 13.

The FTC stated that Disney's actions constituted an abuse of parents' trust, as targeted ads were enabled on videos that should have been marked for kids.