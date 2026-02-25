Disney's top communications exec Kristina Schake to exit Business Feb 25, 2026

Kristina Schake, Disney's top communications executive, is set to leave the company in mid-March 2026, around the time of CEO Bob Iger's planned departure and Josh D'Amaro stepping in as the new CEO.

Although Disney is letting her go without cause, the company's filings note that Disney renewed Schake's contract in October; the filings do not provide an end date, and the termination without cause could make her eligible for separation benefits under that agreement.