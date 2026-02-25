Disney's top communications exec Kristina Schake to exit
Kristina Schake, Disney's top communications executive, is set to leave the company in mid-March 2026, around the time of CEO Bob Iger's planned departure and Josh D'Amaro stepping in as the new CEO.
Although Disney is letting her go without cause, the company's filings note that Disney renewed Schake's contract in October; the filings do not provide an end date, and the termination without cause could make her eligible for separation benefits under that agreement.
Schake's impressive resume
Schake has been behind some big moves at Disney during her five years there—think Iger's comeback, Hulu integration, and ESPN's direct-to-consumer launch.
Before Disney, she worked closely with President Joe Biden and Michelle Obama, and was a key player in Hillary Clinton's campaign.
D'Amaro's new role and other leadership changes
Josh D'Amaro, who has spent years leading Disney Parks, will officially become CEO on March 18.
Dana Walden is also moving up as President and Chief Creative Officer as part of this leadership shakeup aimed at keeping Disney ahead in a fast-changing entertainment world.