Divine Solitaires eyes $10 million funding to scale operations Jan 16, 2026

Divine Solitaires, a Mumbai-based diamond brand started by brothers Jignesh and Shailen Mehta, is raising $10 million in its first seed round. The goal? To scale up and become a $250-300 million business in the next few years.

They're known for emphasizing lab reports and pricing verification (source: mentions lab reports and pricing verification), transparent pricing, and a presence in over 200 partner stores across 100+ cities.