Divi's Laboratories Q1 FY27 profit ₹902cr, revenue ₹3,080cr beat estimates
Business
Divi's Laboratories just posted a huge win for Q1 FY27, with profits soaring to ₹902 crore, a 65.6% leap from last year.
Revenue also climbed nearly 28%, hitting ₹3,080 crore.
Both numbers easily beat what analysts were expecting, showing the company's strong momentum this year.
Divi's EBITDA ₹1,255cr, margins 40.8%
EBITDA shot up by 72.2% to ₹1,255 crore, and margins improved to an impressive 40.8%.
Beyond the numbers, Divi's is making waves as a key supplier of pharma ingredients and research services worldwide, helping fuel its standout growth this quarter.