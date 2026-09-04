Dixon Technologies pursues high-growth opportunities beyond electronics to power growth
Dixon Technologies is shaking things up by moving beyond electronics and stepping into big-league sectors like aerospace, defense, automotive, medical, and industrial sectors.
According to Director and Chief Financial Officer Saurabh Gupta, the company's all about chasing "high-growth, high-value product opportunities" to power its next phase.
Dixon ramps exports and partnerships
They are ramping up exports and teaming up with global partners like boosting camera module production through its 51% stake in Kunshan Q-Tech India and pursuing a proposed 60:40 joint venture with Taiwan-based Gemtek Technology to manufacture optical transceivers.
Dixon also has its sights set on the booming server and data center hardware space as AI and cloud tech take off.
The goal? Becoming a major global player in advanced manufacturing.