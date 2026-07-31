Dixon Technologies Q1 profit almost triples to ₹663.42cr, revenue ₹15,547.66cr
Business
Dixon Technologies just posted a big win: its Q1 profit soared to ₹663.42 crore, almost triple what it made last year.
Revenue was up too, hitting ₹15,547.66 crore compared to ₹12,835.66 crore in the same quarter last year.
Dixon, Signify sell lighting to Lightanium
Dixon restructured its lighting business. Last August, they sold their lighting division and subsidiary shares to Lightanium Technologies for ₹140.30 crore, pocketing extra gains from the deal.
Interestingly, Signify Innovations India Ltd also sold its LED lighting unit to Lightanium for ₹140.30 crore.
Now both Dixon and Signify Innovations India Ltd own equal stakes in Lightanium's future.