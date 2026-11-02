Dixon Technologies stock rises 11% despite net profit almost halved
Business
Dixon Technologies's stock shot up 11% on Monday after the company posted a strong 46.7% rise in revenue for Q2 FY27, hitting ₹21,794 crore.
Despite this impressive growth, net profit actually dropped by nearly one-half to ₹343.7 crore, showing that higher sales aren't always translating to bigger profits right now.
Dixon Technologies sales rise, margins shrink
Most of Dixon's business segments saw gains: Mobile and Other EMS brought in ₹20,093 crore, and Home Appliances grew to ₹586 crore.
But even with more sales overall, operating profits only nudged up 6%, and key profit margins shrank sharply compared to last year.
The story here: Dixon is selling more but earning less per sale these days.