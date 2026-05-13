Dixon Technologies stock rises nearly 10% despite 36% profit drop
Dixon Technologies's stock shot up nearly 10% on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, closing at ₹11,124.95, even though its quarterly profit fell by 36% to ₹256 crore.
The company managed a slight revenue bump to ₹10,510.51 crore and recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per share for fiscal 2026, showing it's still looking out for shareholders despite the dip.
Brokerages mixed on Dixon outlook
Brokerages had mixed reactions: Kotak retained its Buy rating with a target price of ₹15,200 after Dixon beat expectations by 22%, and Equirus upgraded its rating thanks to strong cash flow.
CLSA and Jefferies stayed cautious due to valuation worries and memory price risks, cutting their targets but keeping Neutral and Hold ratings.
Macquarie kept its "Outperformer" tag with a target of ₹15,000.
The share rally was mostly tied to strong consumer electronics sales and higher prices for mobiles, so even with profits down, investors saw reasons to cheer.