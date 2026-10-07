Dixon Technologies to convert Dixon Electroconnect into 60-40 telecom JV
Dixon Technologies (India) is joining forces with Taiwan's Gemtek Technology to convert Dixon Electroconnect Pvt. Ltd.
Dixon's currently wholly owned subsidiary, into a joint venture focused on manufacturing and supplying Optical Transceiver-SFP (Small-Form-Factor Pluggable), BOSA (Bidirectional Optical Subassembly) and other telecom products in India.
Dixon will own 60% and Gemtek 40%, with the transaction expected to be completed by February 3, 2027.
Dixon and Gemtek leverage complementary strengths
This joint venture plays to both companies' strengths, Dixon's manufacturing skills and Gemtek's telecom expertise, tapping demand from artificial intelligence, cloud and edge computing, hyperscale data centers, high-speed networking and next-generation optical communication.
With each side keeping its independence, the move is set to help Dixon expand into new tech sectors, all without either company taking over the other.