Dixon Technologies to convert Dixon Electroconnect into 60-40 telecom JV

Dixon Technologies (India) is joining forces with Taiwan's Gemtek Technology to convert Dixon Electroconnect Pvt. Ltd.

Dixon's currently wholly owned subsidiary, into a joint venture focused on manufacturing and supplying Optical Transceiver-SFP (Small-Form-Factor Pluggable), BOSA (Bidirectional Optical Subassembly) and other telecom products in India.

Dixon will own 60% and Gemtek 40%, with the transaction expected to be completed by February 3, 2027.