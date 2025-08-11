Next Article
Dixon Technologies's stock jumps 2% on strong financial results
Dixon Technologies just saw its stock rise by 2% to ₹16,185, catching investors' eyes with some seriously strong financial results.
The company's revenue more than doubled this year, and profits also shot up—showing that Dixon is definitely on a growth streak.
Revenue growth story continues
Quarterly numbers tell the same story: revenue nearly doubled from June 2024 to June 2025.
Looking back, sales for March 2025 hit ₹38,860 crore—way up from ₹6,448 crore just four years ago.
All this steady growth is keeping Dixon Technologies firmly in the market spotlight and giving investors plenty to smile about.