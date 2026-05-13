DLF bookings fall 5% to ₹20,143cr and hit target range
DLF saw its sales bookings drop 5% this year, landing at ₹20,143 crore compared to last year's ₹21,223 crore.
Even with the dip, they hit their sales target range.
Most of these sales came from high-profile projects like Privana North and The Dahlias in Gurugram, plus Westpark in Mumbai.
DLF net profit up 1% ₹4,408cr
Despite slower sales, DLF's net profit nudged up 1% to ₹4,408 crore and operational revenue grew by 2.5%.
The company finished the year debt-free in its development business and stacked up a healthy net cash surplus of ₹14,155 crore.
DLF also joined other big names (Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates, and Lodha Developers) in crossing ₹1 trillion in residential sales bookings for FY26.
Luxury housing led the charge but rising costs and labor issues could make things tricky going forward.