DLF bookings fall 5% to ₹20,143cr and hit target range

DLF net profit up 1% ₹4,408cr

Despite slower sales, DLF's net profit nudged up 1% to ₹4,408 crore and operational revenue grew by 2.5%.

The company finished the year debt-free in its development business and stacked up a healthy net cash surplus of ₹14,155 crore.

DLF also joined other big names (Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates, and Lodha Developers) in crossing ₹1 trillion in residential sales bookings for FY26.

Luxury housing led the charge but rising costs and labor issues could make things tricky going forward.