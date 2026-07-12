DLF gives chairman Rajiv Singh 20% pay hike to ₹44.06cr
DLF, India's top real estate company, just gave its Chairman and whole-time director Rajiv Singh a 20% salary boost: he received ₹44.06 crore in FY26 (2025-26), up from ₹36.65 crore in 2024-25.
The company's annual report says his earnings come from fixed pay, performance bonuses, commissions, and other perks tied to how well he and the company perform.
DLF MDs' pay up, profit ₹4,414.68cr
DLF's Managing Directors also saw their salaries rise: Ashok Kumar Tyagi earned ₹15.3 crore (with a hefty commission), while Devinder Singh's pay jumped 24% to ₹17.52 crore.
Financially, DLF posted a slightly higher profit of ₹4,414.68 crore for FY26 and boosted its total income to nearly ₹9,816 crore, even though sales bookings dipped by 5%.
Despite the slowdown in sales bookings, DLF continues to lead urban development with over 185 projects delivered, and plenty more in the pipeline.