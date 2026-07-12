DLF gives chairman Rajiv Singh 20% pay hike to ₹44.06cr

DLF MDs' pay up, profit ₹4,414.68cr

DLF's Managing Directors also saw their salaries rise: Ashok Kumar Tyagi earned ₹15.3 crore (with a hefty commission), while Devinder Singh's pay jumped 24% to ₹17.52 crore.

Financially, DLF posted a slightly higher profit of ₹4,414.68 crore for FY26 and boosted its total income to nearly ₹9,816 crore, even though sales bookings dipped by 5%.

Despite the slowdown in sales bookings, DLF continues to lead urban development with over 185 projects delivered, and plenty more in the pipeline.