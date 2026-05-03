DMart parent's Q4 results: Profit rises 19% YoY to ₹657cr

Avenue Supermarts Limited, the parent company of DMart, reported mixed financial results for the March quarter. The company's net profit stood at ₹656.6 crore, missing the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of ₹680 crore. However, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in slightly above expectations at ₹1,210.5 crore against a projected ₹1,200 crore.

Financial performance Year-on-year growth in profit and revenue On a year-on-year basis, DMart's profit saw a significant increase of 19.2%, up from ₹550.9 crore. The company's revenue also witnessed an impressive growth of 18.9%, rising to ₹17,683.9 crore from ₹14,871.9 crore in the previous year period. EBITDA also grew by a whopping 26.7% to reach ₹1,210.5 crore as compared to ₹955.1 crore last year, while operating margins improved slightly to 6.85% from last year's 6.42%.

Management reshuffle Management changes announced by DMart Along with financial results, DMart also announced some major changes in its management. Hitesh Shah has been appointed as the Chief Business Officer for Pharmacy and Food Services. Meanwhile, Director Chandrashekhar Bhave will resign from the board on May 16. Ravi Sharma has been named as Internal Auditor for FY27.

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