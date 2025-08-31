DMart to More: How retailers are welcoming D2C brands Business Aug 31, 2025

Big Indian retailers like DMart, More Retail, and Nature's Basket are giving shelf space to direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands that used to be online-only.

Think Yoga Bar, Happilo, Pilgrim, and Derma Co—now you can spot them in stores, not just on your phone.

This shift is all about shoppers wanting more unique and innovative products.