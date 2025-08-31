DMart to More: How retailers are welcoming D2C brands
Big Indian retailers like DMart, More Retail, and Nature's Basket are giving shelf space to direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands that used to be online-only.
Think Yoga Bar, Happilo, Pilgrim, and Derma Co—now you can spot them in stores, not just on your phone.
This shift is all about shoppers wanting more unique and innovative products.
DMart's 'Tuesday walk-in' is a game-changer
DMart's "Tuesday walk-in" lets D2C brands with revenues of ₹50-100 crore pitch their products without appointments.
CEO Neville Noronha points out these brands bring fresh ideas, while Arvind Singhal notes they offer better margins for retailers.
More Retail and Nature's Basket are also expanding their D2C lineups to keep up with changing tastes.
Building trust
Despite higher costs than selling online, startups like Perfora and Sirona are focusing on physical stores because it builds trust—especially for everyday stuff like oral care or feminine hygiene.
FMCG giants are feeling the heat
With D2C brands growing fast in areas like drinks and personal care, big FMCG companies are either snapping up these startups or stepping up their own innovation game to stay relevant as young consumers look beyond old-school favorites.