DMart's profits jump 18% as new stores fuel growth
Business
Avenue Supermarts, the company behind DMart, just reported an 18% profit boost for October-December 2025.
Profits hit ₹856 crore, with revenue up 13%, reflecting higher sales at their stores and margins are getting better.
What's driving the numbers?
DMart opened 10 new stores last quarter, bringing the total to 442 across India.
Older stores (open more than two years) still grew sales by over 5%.
Standalone profits also jumped nearly 18%, and operating margins improved a bit too—meaning DMart is not just selling more but making each sale count.
Why does it matter?
For anyone interested in how big brands keep growing, DMart's steady expansion and rising profits show how smart store openings and better efficiency can pay off—even when competition is tough.