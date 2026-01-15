DMRC and Bharat Taxi team up for easier metro commutes

DMRC just signed a deal with Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Ltd to make getting to and from the metro way smoother. Soon, you'll be able to grab bike taxis, autos, or cabs right outside select stations—no more scrambling for a ride. It's all part of a bigger push to upgrade city travel.

What's rolling out 1st? The service kicks off at 10 busy metro stations near popular spots like Lajpat Nagar and Rajiv Chowk.

There's also a special bike taxi pilot launching at Millennium City Centre and Botanical Garden by January 31, 2026—basically, they want to see how much you like it before going bigger.

Booking made simple (and affordable) You'll be able to book rides straight from the Bharat Taxi app, which is getting linked up with DMRC Sarthi—so no juggling between apps.

Fares are set to stay wallet-friendly, even during rush hour.