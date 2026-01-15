EU-India trade deal: Big changes coming for both sides
The EU and India are about to sign a major free trade agreement at the end of January.
While agriculture is off the table, the deal will slash India's steep tariffs on European wine and spirits.
The official signing is scheduled to take place in India on January 27, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the way.
Why does it matter?
This is a big win for both regions—think easier access to each other's markets, more choices for consumers, and new opportunities for tech, pharma, cars, textiles, and steel companies.
For India, it means its 19th FTA and better entry into Europe; for the EU, it's a chance to boost exports to one of the world's fastest-growing economies.
Plus, this move helps both sides reduce their reliance on China and shake up global trade in their favor.