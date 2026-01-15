EU-India trade deal: Big changes coming for both sides

Why does it matter?

This is a big win for both regions—think easier access to each other's markets, more choices for consumers, and new opportunities for tech, pharma, cars, textiles, and steel companies.

For India, it means its 19th FTA and better entry into Europe; for the EU, it's a chance to boost exports to one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

Plus, this move helps both sides reduce their reliance on China and shake up global trade in their favor.