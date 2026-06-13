DOJ clears $111 billion Paramount Skydance Warner Bros. Discovery merger
Big news in entertainment: The US Department of Justice just approved a $111 billion merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery (think: HBO, CNN).
After eight months of review, regulators said the deal won't hurt competition in streaming, TV, or movies.
But not everyone's cheering. Some worry this could mean fewer choices and more power in fewer hands.
UK review, EU probe, US concerns
While Australia's already given its thumbs up, UK regulators are still investigating and will decide by 7 August whether the merger requires a more in-depth review.
European officials are also digging into where some of the funding comes from.
In the US critics like Sen. Elizabeth Warren say they're worried about too much media consolidation and what it might mean for independent journalism.
State attorneys general may even try to block the deal in court.