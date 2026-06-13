DOJ clears $111 billion Paramount Skydance Warner Bros. Discovery merger

UK review, EU probe, US concerns

While Australia's already given its thumbs up, UK regulators are still investigating and will decide by 7 August whether the merger requires a more in-depth review.

European officials are also digging into where some of the funding comes from.

In the US critics like Sen. Elizabeth Warren say they're worried about too much media consolidation and what it might mean for independent journalism.

State attorneys general may even try to block the deal in court.