US Justice Department intensifies Warner-Paramount merger probe

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued subpoenas as part of its investigation into Paramount and Skydance's proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. The deal, which would merge two major studios along with their streaming services and news divisions, is being closely monitored by Hollywood and Wall Street alike. The DOJ is probing the potential effects on studio output, content rights, streaming service competition, and movie theaters, according to Reuters.

Impact assessment Deal risks layoffs, $7B loss The high-stakes deal has raised concerns over potential job cuts in the film and television industry. If approved, it could lead to major layoffs. However, if blocked by regulators, Paramount could face a $7 billion loss. The DOJ is also looking into how the merger would affect competition among streaming services and its impact on movie theaters.

Anticipated reviews Paramount expected multijurisdictional regulatory reviews Paramount had anticipated that authorities in several jurisdictions would review the deal, as per Chief Legal Officer Makan Delrahim. The European Commission is already in talks with third parties regarding the merger. Canada has also reached out to at least one company about it. The California Attorney General's office has also been keen on speaking with third parties involved in this transaction.

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