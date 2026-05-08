DOJ warns companies at NYU against fake AI merger claims

DOJ: mergers require verifiable AI evidence

Assefi pointed out that lots of companies are claiming AI is replacing old-school industries to justify deals.

"We know you will be tempted to tell us that AI is replacing your industries. We get it. We hear that a lot," he said, but made it clear: if you want the DOJ to listen, you need real, verifiable data—not just hype.

The message? Evidence matters more than tech buzzwords when it comes to merger reviews.