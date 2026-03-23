Dollar bounces back as Iran blocks key oil route

Oil prices could go even higher

This blockade is making energy way pricier worldwide—oil is close to $90 a barrel and could go even higher.

Shipping costs have jumped, war-risk insurance premiums for transits have roughly doubled (from about 0.25% to over 0.5% of vessel value per transit), and Asian utilities and some European sectors are being affected by higher prices for refined products such as diesel.

If you're watching fuel prices or care about how global drama hits your wallet, this is one to keep an eye on.