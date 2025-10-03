Domestic airlines in India carried 1.29 crore passengers in August

Flight delays surge in August, affecting over 74,000 passengers

By Mudit Dube 05:23 pm Oct 03, 202505:23 pm

What's the story

Domestic airlines in India carried 1.29 crore passengers in August, a slight decline from the 1.31 crore passengers they transported during the same month last year, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). However, this number is an improvement over July's figures when domestic air traffic stood at 1.26 crore passengers. The DGCA data further revealed that a whopping 74,381 passengers were affected by flight delays in August, while 36,362 passengers faced flight cancellations.