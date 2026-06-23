Domino's names Joe Jordan CEO as Weiner becomes executive chairman-designate
Domino's is switching things up: Joe Jordan will step in as CEO starting October 1, 2026.
He's taking over from Russell Weiner, who's moving to executive chairman-designate after leading the company for a little more than four years.
Big leadership changes are happening, and the company hopes this fresh direction will help it stay ahead.
Jordan drove Domino's expansion, digital upgrades
Jordan has spent nearly 15 years in senior leadership roles at Domino's, helping launch thousands of stores and rolling out digital upgrades.
He's known for driving growth even when times are tough, like now with slower sales and more competition.
The company is counting on his experience to push their "Hungry For More" strategy forward.
Domino's $20.4B sales, shares dip 1.8%
Domino's has a massive presence: over 22,300 stores in over 90 markets and $20.4 billion in sales as of March 2026.
Still, after announcing Jordan as CEO, shares dipped about 1.8%, showing investors are a bit nervous about the future in a crowded fast-food market.