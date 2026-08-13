Domino's to launch personal-sized Detroit-style 'Domino' pizza nationwide August 31
Business
Domino's is rolling out a new personal-sized Detroit-style pizza called "Domino," and it's hitting stores nationwide on August 31.
This rectangular pie comes with buttery pan dough, parmesan cheese, two layers of cheese, and your choice of sauce, plus up to three toppings, so you can make it just how you like.
Domino's 1st pizza named after company
You can grab the new "Domino" pizza for $6.99 as part of Domino's Mix and Match deal.
The brand is calling it "customization without compromise," and the shape even nods to the brand's logo.
It's a pretty big moment for Domino's: this is their first-ever pizza named after themselves in their more than 65-year history.