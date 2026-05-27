Donald E. Newhouse, longtime Advance Publications president, dies at 96
Business
Donald E. Newhouse, longtime president of Advance Publications and former AP board chair, died at 96 in New Jersey.
He spent nearly 50 years leading Advance's newspapers, helping them shift into the digital age while sticking to strong journalistic values and editorial independence.
Newhouse backed editorial independence, won Pulitzers
Newhouse was big on letting editors make their own calls and invested heavily in quality journalism, moves that helped his papers win multiple Pulitzer Prizes.
Even when print media was struggling, he made bold changes like cutting back print editions in 2012 to keep up with how people were reading news.
Colleagues called him a wise and generous leader; his son Steven now leads the company's digital push.