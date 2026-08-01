Donald Trump appeals July 2026 $10 billion lawsuit ruling

This all started after a May 2026 deal where the Justice Department agreed to set up a close to $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization fund" for people who felt politically targeted by the IRS, and agreed to stop auditing Trump and his businesses.

Judge Williams was not impressed, saying this could break rules about White House interference with the IRS.

Meanwhile, Trump's team insists their case is about an IRS employee leaking private details.