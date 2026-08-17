Donald Trump-backed World Liberty partners with Hong Kong AI WorldClaw

World Liberty Financial, a crypto company backed by Donald Trump, is collaborating with WorldClaw, a Hong Kong-based AI platform that features models from big Chinese tech names like Alibaba and Baidu.

Now, WorldClaw accepts $1 as payment for services. Since the Trump family owns a big chunk (38%) of World Liberty, they stand to profit from this move.

The Trump family's earnings from World Liberty token sales total more than $1.4 billion.