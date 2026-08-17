Donald Trump-backed World Liberty partners with Hong Kong AI WorldClaw
World Liberty Financial, a crypto company backed by Donald Trump, is collaborating with WorldClaw, a Hong Kong-based AI platform that features models from big Chinese tech names like Alibaba and Baidu.
Now, WorldClaw accepts $1 as payment for services. Since the Trump family owns a big chunk (38%) of World Liberty, they stand to profit from this move.
The Trump family's earnings from World Liberty token sales total more than $1.4 billion.
Experts warn Chinese AI data risks
The partnership is raising eyebrows because it clashes with Trump's tough stance on Chinese tech during his presidency.
Experts warn that using Chinese AI models could put user data at risk and open the door to cybersecurity issues.
Even though WorldClaw says it has privacy protections in place, the connection between these two companies is getting plenty of scrutiny, especially as demand for affordable AI tools keeps growing worldwide.